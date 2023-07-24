Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 252.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $47,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

INTU traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $489.98. 140,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,627. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.86 and a 200 day moving average of $429.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $508.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

