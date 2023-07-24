Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 2.3% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.10% of Intuit worth $119,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $490.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.86. The company has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $508.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

