Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $492.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,023. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $508.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.