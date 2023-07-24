Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0544 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.64. 5,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,297. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

