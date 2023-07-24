Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0544 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.64. 5,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,297. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

