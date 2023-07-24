Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 164,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 166,085 shares.The stock last traded at $19.80 and had previously closed at $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

