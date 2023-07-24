Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 164,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 166,085 shares.The stock last traded at $19.80 and had previously closed at $19.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.