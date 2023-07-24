Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1176 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJT stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,371 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

