Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0472 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.25. 6,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 174,643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

