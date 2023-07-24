Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. 10,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

