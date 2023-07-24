Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

