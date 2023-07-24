Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.76

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 20085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

