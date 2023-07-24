Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,945. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $237.48 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

