Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Goldstream Capital Management Ltd

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.1% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $374.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,884,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,467,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.68. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

