Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 6.8% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $376.48 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.68.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

