Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 15.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $116,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $376.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.50 and a 200-day moving average of $331.68. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

