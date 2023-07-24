Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.4% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $376.35 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.68.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

