Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 162,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 54,203 shares.The stock last traded at $43.41 and had previously closed at $43.27.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQAL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

