Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,857. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

