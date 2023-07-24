Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 6.6% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $650,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.23. The company had a trading volume of 594,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,874. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

