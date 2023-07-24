Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.08. 326,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,087. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

