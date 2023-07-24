Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.32

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 9744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $382,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

