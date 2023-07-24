Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.32

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 9744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
