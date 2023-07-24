Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 24th (ATRWF, ATUSF, BHP, BMO, BNS, CANF, CBGPY, CM, CNSWF, DPZ)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 24th:

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$11.00.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,500 ($32.69) to GBX 2,300 ($30.07).

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$121.50 to C$130.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$69.50.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $8.25 to $12.00.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,175 ($15.36) to GBX 1,150 ($15.04).

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$64.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$3,250.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $430.00 to $445.00.

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70).

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 1,400 ($18.31).

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$175.00.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 525 ($6.86).

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.98) to GBX 680 ($8.89).

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,600 ($73.22) to GBX 5,500 ($71.91).

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 7,400 ($96.76) to GBX 6,800 ($88.91).

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$8.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $42.00.

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.83).

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to €13.00 ($14.61).

