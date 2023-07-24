Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/24/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $74.00.

7/21/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $59.00.

6/29/2023 – Occidental Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

6/13/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $62.00.

6/6/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $82.00.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $63.04. 7,900,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,020,557. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,255,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

