IOST (IOST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.66 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $170.08 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

