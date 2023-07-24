IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, IOTA has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $513.24 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000673 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006217 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
