iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.40. 9,434,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 14,453,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -265.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iQIYI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iQIYI by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 123,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.