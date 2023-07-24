iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 181,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after purchasing an additional 518,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $102.87.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

