iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Price Performance

TSE:CVD traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$16.85. 448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$17.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.92.

