iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Raised by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after buying an additional 309,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,690,000 after buying an additional 140,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1161 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

