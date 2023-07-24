iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.37

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 153372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

