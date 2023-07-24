iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Cut by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 14.2% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $61,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

