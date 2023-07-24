iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 319,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 710,199 shares.The stock last traded at $53.82 and had previously closed at $54.01.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $271,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

