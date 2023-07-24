iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $455.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $458.82. The company has a market capitalization of $340.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

