iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.27. 955,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

