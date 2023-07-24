iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by True Capital Management

True Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. True Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after buying an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,738 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after buying an additional 718,524 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,279,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

