iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 161.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.17 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

