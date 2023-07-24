iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.3% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $28,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $98.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.97. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

