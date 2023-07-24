iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.71

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.71 and last traded at $95.50, with a volume of 938874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

