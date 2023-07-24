iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,356,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 969,610 shares.The stock last traded at $60.73 and had previously closed at $60.89.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
