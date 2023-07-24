iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,356,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 969,610 shares.The stock last traded at $60.73 and had previously closed at $60.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after buying an additional 750,294 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,118,000.

