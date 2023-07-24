iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.53

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 1961521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,734 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 996,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 941,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 720,032 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

