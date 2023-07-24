iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 623,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.40. 392,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,324. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.