iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $261.77

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $261.77 and last traded at $261.08, with a volume of 199181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.47.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.91 and its 200-day moving average is $232.06. The stock has a market cap of $926.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

