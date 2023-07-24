Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,754 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JHG. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

