Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.15. Janus International Group shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 83,165 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Janus International Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $70,098,634.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,462,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,289,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after buying an additional 173,526 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Janus International Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,743,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,907,000 after buying an additional 375,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

