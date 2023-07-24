Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s 10th Largest Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up about 3.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 73.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

