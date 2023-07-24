Joystick Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 631.7% against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,100.46 or 0.99990975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

