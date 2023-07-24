JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,377,000 after buying an additional 3,039,036 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

