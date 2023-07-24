Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on the stock.
Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance
Shares of JLP opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday. Jubilee Metals Group has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 15.08 ($0.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 1.58.
About Jubilee Metals Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jubilee Metals Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.