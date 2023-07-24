Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on the stock.

Shares of JLP opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday. Jubilee Metals Group has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 15.08 ($0.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 1.58.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

