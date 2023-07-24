Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Kansai Paint Stock Performance
Kansai Paint stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Kansai Paint has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.
About Kansai Paint
