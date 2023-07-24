Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

Kansai Paint stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Kansai Paint has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

