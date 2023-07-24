Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Up 4.7%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.20. 626,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,763,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.
Kanzhun Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.33 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.
Institutional Trading of Kanzhun
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
