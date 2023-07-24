Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Up 4.7%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.20. 626,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,763,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.33 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

