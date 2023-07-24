Karpas Strategies LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.6% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE OKE opened at $66.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.